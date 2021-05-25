Tokyo's Mobile Phone Rate 2nd Lowest: 6-Country Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo enjoys the second-lowest mobile phone rate among six major cities in the world, a survey by the Japanese communications ministry showed Tuesday.

The monthly rate plan with a 20-gigabyte data package offered by the carrier with the largest local market share stood at 2,973 yen in Tokyo as of March, only after 2,166 yen in London.

Paris came third at 3,839 yen, followed by Seoul at 5,712 yen, New York at 7,994 yen and Duesseldorf at 8,325 yen.

In the previous survey as of March 2020, Tokyo was worst among the six cities at 8,175 yen.

Tokyo's rise in the ranking resulted from mobile phone rate cuts by carriers following a request from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who pursued price reductions as a signature policy.

