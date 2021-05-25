Japan to Promote Steps to Prevent Overwork amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's labor ministry said Tuesday it will take further steps to prevent overwork among medical and other essential workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said that it will promote measures, including a reduction in long working hours in places facing labor shortages due to the pandemic.

The pledge was included in a draft of an updated plan that spells out measures to prevent deaths from overwork.

The plan is updated every three years. On Tuesday, a panel that includes bereaved family members of those who died from overwork and labor union members approved the draft. The government aims to adopt the updated plan in July.

Panel members have sought to address the situation in which essential workers in the medical, elderly care, delivery and retail sectors are being forced to work excessively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]