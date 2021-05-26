Japan Govt in Damage Control after U.S. Travel Advisory

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration is rushing to allay concerns about a possible cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics after a U.S. advisory against travel to Japan.

Amid worries that other countries may follow suit, the fate of the sporting events hangs in the balance with less than two months until the Olympic Games' July 23 opening ceremony.

The U.S. Department of State on Monday raised its travel alert on Japan to Level 4, or "Do Not Travel," highest on its four-tier scale, from Level 3, or "Reconsider Travel," due to the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus in the Asian nation.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference Tuesday that the move is not related to U.S. plans to send its delegations to the Tokyo Games, stressing that the events will not be affected.

Tamayo Marukawa, minister for the Tokyo Games, told a separate press conference that she does not expect any specific impact of the U.S. action. A senior government official said that "a different scheme will be placed on athletes."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]