Tokyo Games Athletes Exception to Travel Alert: U.S. Official

Washington, May 25 (Jiji Press)--White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested Tuesday that U.S. athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer will not be covered by the government's travel alert on Japan.

President Joe Biden "proudly supports U.S. athletes" visiting Japan under strict protocols against the novel coronavirus, Psaki told a press conference.

"We understand the careful considerations that the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee are weighing as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics this summer," she said.

The organizers have laid out very specific entry and movement rules and procedures in order to ensure the protection of everyone involved in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Psaki said.

The U.S. Department of State on Monday raised its travel alert on Japan to Level 4, or "Do Not Travel," the highest on its four-tier scale, from Level 3, or "Reconsider Travel," due to the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus in the Asian nation.

