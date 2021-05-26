3 Die in Crash between Japanese Fishing Boat, Russian Freighter

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--A 9.7-ton Japanese fishing boat collided with the 662-ton Russian freighter Amur in the Sea of Okhotsk on Wednesday, leaving three of the fishing boat's five crew members dead.

The horsehair crab fishing boat, Daihachi Hokkomaru, capsized following the collision, which happened about 23 kilometers from the port of Monbetsu in the northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido at around 6 a.m. (9 p.m. Tuesday GMT), according to local coast guard officials.

The three victims were Masayoshi Numahata, 64, Shunsuke Konno, 39, and Masatoshi Inoue, 37.

A dense fog advisory was in place for waters around the collision scene at the time, according to the Abashiri Local Meteorological Observatory.

