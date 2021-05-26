LDP, CDP Agree to Arrange Debate of Party Heads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed on Wednesday to make arrangements to hold a direct debate of party leaders during the ongoing parliamentary session, set to end on June 16.

The LDP and the CDP will consider scheduling the debate for around June 9, according to the agreement struck between Hiroshi Moriyama, parliamentary affairs chief of the LDP, and his CDP counterpart, Jun Azumi. The debate was called for by the CDP side.

If realized, the debate would be the first of its kind for Prime Minister and LDP President Yoshihide Suga, who took office in September 2020. The last time a direct debate of party leaders took place was June 2019.

"We want to consider (the debate) proactively," as one did not take place in the past two years, Moriyama told reporters after his meeting with Azumi.

The LDP and the CDP "basically agreed (to hold the debate)," Azumi said, stressing that the debate will be the "critical point of the current parliamentary session."

