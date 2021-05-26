Total Lunar Eclipse Seen across Japan for 1st Time in 3 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--A total lunar eclipse, in which the full moon passes through Earth's shadow, became visible across Japan on Wednesday night.

It was the first total lunar eclipse observable from Japan since July 28, 2018.

According to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the moon started eclipsing around 6:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. GMT).

A partial eclipse became visible at moonrise in western parts of the Hokkaido northernmost, Tohoku northeastern and Chubu central regions, as well as in the western side of Japan, according to the organization.

The total lunar eclipse happened between 8:09 p.m. and 8:28 p.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]