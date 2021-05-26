Japan Confirms 4,536 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 4,536 new COVID-19 cases and 116 fresh deaths on Wednesday.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 119 from the previous day to hit a record high of 1,413.
The surge came after Osaka and Kyoto prefectures shifted to the national standards for recognizing severe cases.
Tokyo reported 743 new cases, down 23 from a week before.
The capital's seven-day average of new cases fell 16.5 pct from a week before to 607.7. Tokyo's number of severely ill patients fell by one to 70.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]