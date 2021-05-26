Tokyo Reports 743 New Coronavirus Cases; Osaka Logs 331

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 743 new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital on Wednesday, while the western prefecture of Osaka confirmed 331 new cases.

In the southern prefecture of Okinawa, the daily number of new coronavirus cases came to 302, topping the 300 mark for the first time.

The nationwide number of ongoing severe coronavirus cases rose by 119 from the previous day to a new record high of 1,413, according to the health ministry.

The surge in severe cases came after Osaka and neighboring Kyoto Prefecture began to use the national government's standards for recognizing severe cases. They had used their own criteria before.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the capital's daily tally of new cases averaged 607.7 for the last week, down 16.5 pct from the preceding week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]