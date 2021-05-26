Ministry Faces Questions over Fukushima Decontamination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The Board of Audit of Japan raised some questions Wednesday over the Environment Ministry's claim that decontamination work lowered air radiation levels in Fukushima Prefecture, hit by the 2011 nuclear disaster.

The board found that the intervals between measurements of air radiation levels at 11 municipalities in the northeastern Japan prefecture before and after decontamination work ranged from less than three months to over two years.

The board said that air dose levels did not fall after decontamination work in some areas in the 11 municipalities, all affected by the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

For the 11 municipalities, where the central government undertook work to clean up contaminated areas, the ministry said that it had confirmed decontamination effects based on air dose data taken at some 560,000 locations.

Air dose levels in residential areas were found to have fallen by 60 pct through measurements taken immediately after decontamination work and by 76 pct through follow-up measurements six months to one year later, according to the ministry.

