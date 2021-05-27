Abe Cites 4 Senior Lawmakers as Candidates to Succeed Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has cited four senior lawmakers as candidates to succeed current Prime Minister and Liberal Democratic Party President Yoshihide Suga in the future.

The four named by Abe in an interview with Japanese monthly magazine Gekkan Hanada for its July edition, which went on sale Wednesday, are Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, Hakubun Shimomura, chairman of the ruling LDP's Policy Research Council, and Fumio Kishida, former chairman of the LDP policy panel.

In the interview, Abe reiterated his support for Suga's re-election as LDP president in a poll to be held in line with the expiration of his current term as leader of the party at the end of September.

The Suga administration "has been making appropriate decisions" regarding the fight against the novel coronavirus, Abe said, rebutting criticism that the government has been slow in responding to the epidemic.

When the upcoming LDP presidential election is held, only about a year would have passed since Suga took office, Abe said. Noting that there are both good and bad times, Abe said that "we all should work strenuously together to support" the Suga administration.

