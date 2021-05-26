Jomon Ruins to Be Added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--An international advisory panel has recommended the registration of a set of ruins from the ancient Jomon period in northern Japan as a UNESCO World Heritage cultural site, officials at Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs said Wednesday.

Based on the recommendation by the International Council on Monuments and Sites, or ICOMOS, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is expected to decide the registration at an online meeting in July.

The Jomon archaeological sites in the Hokkaido and northern Tohoku regions would be Japan's 20th cultural property on the World Heritage list, after the Mozu-Furuichi Kofungun ancient tumulus clusters in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, were inscribed in 2019.

The Jomon ruins are 17 sites in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the northeastern prefectures of Aomori, Iwate and Akita, comprising settlement ruins, stone circles and a cemetery.

They include the Sannai-Maruyama site in the city of Aomori, the Oyu Kanjo Resseki site in Kazuno, Akita, the Kitakogane Kaizuka shell mound in Date, Hokkaido, and the Goshono site in Ichinohe, Iwate.

