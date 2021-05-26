Japan Likely to Extend COVID-19 Emergency until June 20

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering extending its COVID-19 state of emergency until June 20, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The government will make a decision on the extension Friday, the sources said.

The emergency is currently scheduled to run through Monday for Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures and through June 20 for Okinawa Prefecture.

Government officials think the infection situation and the medical system need to be improved.

Shutdown requests for restaurants serving alcoholic beverages and offering karaoke service and restrictions on the number of event participants are expected to remain in place under the extended emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]