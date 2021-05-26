Pregnancy Reports in Japan Fall 4.8 Pct in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of pregnancy notifications submitted to municipalities across Japan in 2020 fell 4.8 pct from the previous year to 872,227, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The number is believed to be the lowest on record.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have prompted people to refrain from submitting such notifications or even having children, the ministry said.

The ministry encourages people having babies to submit notifications to local municipalities by the 11th week of pregnancy so that they can receive health checkups and other related services appropriately.

On a monthly basis, the number of pregnancy notifications dropped the most, by 17.6 pct from a year before, in May, when the country's first COVID-19 state of emergency was in place.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]