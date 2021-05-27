Japan Achievement Tests Held after Last Year's Cancellation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry on Thursday carried out annual academic achievement tests on sixth-graders in elementary school and third-year students in junior high school across the country, after last year's tests were cancelled due to a blanket school closure implemented amid the pandemic.

As of May 11, some 2,082,000 students at 29,062 schools, both public and private, were set to take the tests, which cover the Japanese language and arithmetic/mathematics. The results are expected to be released in mid- to late August.

Together with the tests, the ministry will conduct a survey asking children questions about their willingness to learn and their lifestyles, hoping to shed light on the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

The ministry usually gives the annual achievement tests in April. In this fiscal year, which started last month, the tests were postponed by a month out of consideration for some schools that carried forward part of the curriculum for fiscal 2020 to the following year.

Schools having scheduling conflicts with other events are allowed to give the achievement tests at a later date, by June 30 at the latest.

