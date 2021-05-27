Debate between Suga, Opposition Leaders to Take Place June 9

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Thursday to hold a parliamentary debate between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and opposition party leaders on June 9.

Such a debate will take place for the first time since June 2019, before Suga took office last year.

The parliamentary debate is expected to heat up on issues including the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

With the next House of Representatives election due to be held by this autumn, the opposition camp is focusing on the debate as a culmination of the ongoing ordinary parliamentary session.

The parliamentary debate will be held for 45 minutes from 4 p.m. (7 a.m. GMT) on June 9.

