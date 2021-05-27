Naomi Osaka to Boycott Press Conferences at French Open

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka said Wednesday that she will not take part in any press conferences at the French Open, to be held in Paris from Sunday.

“I’ve often felt that people have no regard” for athletes’ mental health, Osaka wrote on Twitter about past news conferences she watched or participated in.

The world No. 2 explained that journalists ask questions that have been asked many times before and that “bring doubt into our minds.”

“I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me,” she wrote.

Osaka added that she does not “understand the reasoning behind” asking questions to athletes when they are upset after a loss.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]