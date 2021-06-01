Japan's Food Trucks in Dire Straits due to COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The novel coronavirus epidemic in Japan has pushed food trucks, which provide food in business districts and at event venues, into dire straits as more people work from home and many events have been canceled.

Also, local governments have placed restrictions on where food trucks can operate amid the COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and eight prefectures.

"We've seen a drop in the number of places where we're allowed to operate," said Atsushi Oshima, the operator of a food truck, Potage-Ya, whose specialty is vegetable soup.

Potage-Ya has not been able to operate in Tokyo's busy Marunouchi business district since late April, when the Japanese capital was placed under a third COVID-19 state of emergency, as the local government has asked administrators of office buildings and other facilities to ban food trucks.

As a result, Potage-Ya's sales have dropped by more than 20 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]