Japan, EU Leaders Call for Taiwan Stability

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and European Union leaders underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in an online summit meeting on Thursday.

Japan and the EU encourage "the peaceful resolution" of issues across the strait, the leaders said in a joint statement released after the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Reference to Taiwan was made in a joint statement by Japanese and EU leaders for the first time.

The Japanese and EU leaders said that the two sides will "enhance cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and based on the rule of law and democratic values, as well as unconstrained by coercion."

