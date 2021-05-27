Organizing Committee Official Stresses Economic Benefits of Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee Director General Toshiro Muto, speaking to reporters on Thursday, stressed possible economic benefits from holding the Tokyo Games, countering growing concerns about holding the event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“While there are issues on medical services and coronavirus infections, if we consider the Japanese economy as a whole, holding the Olympics will be much more beneficial to the economy than not holding it,” Muto said.

Muto indicated that the organizing committee and others are now expected to decide whether to allow fans to visit Olympic venues when the ongoing state of emergency over the pandemic in Tokyo and some other Japan prefectures, which is set to be extended until June, ends.

On U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.'s offer of coronavirus vaccine doses for about 20,000 people involved in the Tokyo Games, Muto said the vaccine doses are expected to be administered to them around June 20 at the earliest.

He added that the organizing committee’s president, Seiko Hashimoto, could be among those to be given the jab.

