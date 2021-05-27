Japan to Extend COVID-19 Emergency until June 20

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to extend until June 20 its COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures, currently set to run through Monday, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The government "will make a decision on Friday after hearing from experts," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

Government officials think that an extension of the emergency would be unavoidable as the infection situation remains severe and the medical system is still strained, the sources said.

Suga said that new infection cases are on a declining trend in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture, but that the situation does not warrant any optimism.

Closure requests for restaurants and bars serving alcoholic beverages and offering karaoke service are expected to remain in place under the extended emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]