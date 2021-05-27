Japan High Court Backs Bathroom Restriction on Trans Official

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court said Thursday that it was reasonable for the trade ministry to restrict the use of women's bathrooms by a transgender official, overturning a lower court ruling.

"The restriction can't be considered unreasonable," presiding judge Junichi Kitazawa said.

The judge ordered the state to pay 110,000 yen in damages for psychological pain caused by inappropriate remarks made by the person's superiors, while denying the illegality of the bathroom restriction.

The amount was down from the 1.32 million yen ordered by Tokyo District Court in December 2019, which said that "the restriction is illegal because it constrains people's interest of living social lives in accordance with their self-identified genders."

The transgender official in her 50s has been diagnosed with gender identity disorder, but is still registered as male in her family register.

