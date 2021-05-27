"IOC Empire" Treats Japan as Colony: JCP's Shii

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii said Thursday that the International Olympic Committee is treating Japan like its colony.

Shii's remark followed a series of comments by the top officials of the IOC, including president Thomas Bach, suggesting that the Tokyo Games be held despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"The 'IOC empire' treats Japan as a colony and violates the (nation's) sovereignty," Shii told a press conference.

"It's unforgiveable for the IOC to place priority on holding the games over the lives of Japanese citizens," he stressed, demanding that the Japanese government immediately decide to cancel the games.

