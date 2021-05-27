Japan Confirms 4,143 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 4,143 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 684 in Tokyo and 309 in Osaka Prefecture.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by 42 from the previous day to 1,371. Fresh 119 deaths were reported.

Of the 10 prefectures under the state of emergency, Okinawa saw its new cases rise from a week before to 240, but the nine others reported lower cases.

Kochi Prefecture confirmed a record daily high of 38 new cases.

Tokyo's seven-day average of new cases fell 16.9 pct from a week before to 585. The Japanese capital had 69 patients with severe symptoms, down by one from Wednesday.

