Tokyo Confirms 684 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 684 on Thursday, down 159 from a week earlier, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The western Japan prefecture of Osaka confirmed 309 new cases on the day.

The nationwide number of ongoing severe coronavirus cases fell 42 from the previous day to 1,371, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo's daily tally of new coronavirus cases averaged 585 for the last week, down 16.9 pct from the preceding week.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of severe cases in the Japanese capital decreased by one to 69.

