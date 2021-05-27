Tamaki Demands Okinawa's U.S. Base-Hosting Rate Be Cut to 50 Pct or Less

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki demanded Thursday that the Japanese and U.S. governments set a goal of having his prefecture host 50 pct or less of the total U.S. bases in Japan.

Currently, 70.3 pct of U.S. bases in the country are concentrated in the southernmost prefecture in terms of exclusive-use area.

Tamaki made the request during his meeting with Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Kato stopped short of directly replying to the request, only telling the governor that the central government is responsible for reducing Okinawa's heavy burden of hosting U.S. bases since the end of World War II.

Tamaki hammered out the policy of reducing the base-hosting rate to 50 pct or less during his address to the prefectural assembly in February.

