3 Japanese Missing after Ship Collision Off Western Japan

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., May 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese cargo ship sank in the Seto Inland Sea off the western prefecture of Ehime in the small hours Friday after colliding with a foreign chemical ship, leaving three crew members of the Japanese ship missing, Japan Coast Guard officials said.

According to a report made to the Sixth Regional Coast Guard Headquarters at around 11:55 p.m. Thursday (2:55 p.m. GMT), the 11,454-ton cargo ship, the Byakko, collided with the 2,696-ton chemical ship registered in the Marshall Islands, the Ulsan Pioneer, in the Kurushima Strait.

The Japanese ship capsized and sank at around 2:40 a.m. Friday, the Imabari Coast Guard Office said.

The accident left three from the Japanese ship--captain Tamotsu Sato, 66, first engineer Yuki Ogawa, 27, and second engineer Takahiro Uehata, 22, missing. The nine other crew members of the ship were rescued and their lives are not in danger.

The 13 crew members of the chemical ship were all safe.

