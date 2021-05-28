Japan Panel OKs Virus Emergency Extension for 9 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government advisory panel approved on Friday morning the government's plan to extend its coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and eight prefectures until June 20.

The government is set to formally adopt the extension plan at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters in the evening, followed by a press conference by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The third coronavirus emergency, which was initially issued on April 25 for Tokyo and the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, will now remain in place for nearly two months. It was to expire on Monday after being extended once.

The five other prefectures where the state of emergency will be extended are the northernmost prefecture Hokkaido, the central prefecture of Aichi, the western prefectures of Okayama and Hiroshima and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

In addition, the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, which was added to the list of areas under the state of emergency on Sunday, will remain under the emergency until June 20.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]