Japan to Allow Veto on Teaching Licenses for Sexual Offenders

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s parliament enacted on Friday new legislation giving local boards of education the authority to deny teaching licenses to former teachers stripped of their previous licenses for sexual offenses.

The bill to prevent acts of obscenity on students by teachers was submitted by both ruling and opposition lawmakers.

Under the current system, former teachers who were dismissed in disciplinary measures after lewd acts against children can acquire a new teaching license after three years.

Under the new law, reissuing licenses to such people will be seen as special measures. Boards of education can set up a screening committee of experts to consider whether to issue licenses by examining the details of the acts of obscenity and the extents of rehabilitation.

Indecent acts against children will be banned as “sexual assault on students” regardless of the students’ consent, including acts that are not covered by criminal punishment.

