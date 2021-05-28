Global Tobacco Death Toll Hits 7.69 M. in 2019: Researchers

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Smoking tobacco led to some 7.69 million deaths in 2019, researchers said Thursday.

Japan saw the sixth-largest death toll from tobacco use, at around 200,000, according to calculations in an article published in the online edition of British medical journal Lancet.

Smoking is one of the leading causes of death in many countries, and the researchers called on governments to take strict preventive measures such as tax hikes and advertising bans.

Men made up 80 pct of global tobacco-related deaths, at 6.18 million cases.

China had the largest death toll, at around 2.42 million, followed by India, at around 1.01 million, and the United States, at around 530,000.

