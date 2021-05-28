Japan Manufacturers Urged to Boost Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government report Friday urged manufacturers to strengthen their supply chains to better prepare for contingencies stemming from geopolitical risks and virus outbreaks that are difficult to predict.

In its 2021 manufacturing industry white paper, the government underlined the importance of business continuity planning amid the prolonged fallout from the novel coronavirus crisis.

The government also encouraged manufacturers to promote digitalization in a bid to improve their business efficiency and abilities to cope with crisis situations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains and logistic systems globally, unlike natural disasters, such as earthquakes and downpours, whose impact is usually localized, the paper said.

The paper called for preparing for possible supply chain disruptions that occur simultaneously at many places by assessing the weaknesses of their overall supply networks, including those related to suppliers.

