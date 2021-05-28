All Athletes Bear COVID-19 Infection Risk: IOC Official

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 27 (Jiji Press)--A senior official of the International Olympic Committee said Thursday that all athletes bear the risk of being infected with the novel coronavirus during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Speaking at the International Athletes' Forum session held online, IOC Chief Operating Officer Lana Haddad said, "No government or health authority can or has taken over guarantees against infections."

"This is a risk we all bear," she added.

She made the remarks in response to a question by a U.S. representative on the IOC's plan to ask athletes taking part in the Tokyo Games this summer to sign a pledge that they will not hold the organizers responsible for being infected with the virus.

Haddad said that athletes have been asked to sign a similar pledge in past Olympics and Paralympics.

