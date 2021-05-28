Japan to OK Residency to Myanmarese Affected by Coup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan will start the emergency measure of granting temporary residency to Myanmarese citizens Friday, given the unstable situation in their home country following a military coup, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said.

The government will allow Myanmarese in Japan to extend their residency if the situation in Myanmar does not improve.

At the end of 2020, about 35,000 people from the Southeast Asian country were staying in Japan, with many having a student or technical intern trainee status.

If people from Myanmar wish to stay in Japan after their status expires, due to the unstable situation in their country, they will be given a specified visa for activities designated by the justice minister, which will allow them to stay and work in Japan for up to six months.

Myanmarese citizens will receive permission to stay and work in Japan even if they fail to pass a refugee screening, which will be carried out swiftly.

