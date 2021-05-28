Japan Considering Providing Taiwan with AstraZeneca Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering providing Taiwan with some of the COVID-19 vaccine it has secured from AstraZeneca PLC, informed sources said Friday.

The government sees the urgent need to help Taiwan, which is struggling to procure vaccines while its novel coronavirus infection numbers are rising, the sources said.

The government has struck a deal with AstraZeneca to receive vaccine doses for 60 million people.

Japan chose not to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to its citizens for the time being following reports of very rare cases of blood clots overseas. It is discussing alternative ways to use the vaccine.

"As the vaccine has expiration dates, we may (pass it to) Taiwan," a government source said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]