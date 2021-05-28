Another Postponement of Tokyo Games Difficult: Koike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Friday that she believes it would be "difficult" to delay the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games again, after the one-year postponement caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

"Basically, I think it's difficult" to postpone the games, Koike told a press conference, stressing the metropolitan government's eagerness to hold the games this summer.

The basic goal is to make the events safe and secure, Koike added, reiterating the Tokyo government's plan to utilize thorough measures against the virus.

Koike also said that another postponement would heavily affect athletes, noting that "athletes adjust their condition toward the quadrennial events."

"The one-year postponement has already forced (athletes) into efforts such as maintaining their motivation and physical condition," Koike said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]