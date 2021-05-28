Japan's Ruling Party Backs Off from LGBT Legislation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday abandoned efforts to enact a bill aimed at promoting understanding toward sexual minorities at an early date after it failed to reach consensus.

The party's General Council failed to endorse a plan to submit the bill for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people to parliament.

The bill will not be submitted during the ongoing parliamentary session, scheduled to end on June 16, General Council Chairman Tsutomu Sato said at a press conference after a meeting of the council.

The bill would oblige the government to draw up a basic plan to promote understanding toward such sexual minorities.

Previously, ruling and opposition parties had agreed to enact the bill during the ongoing parliamentary session. But the LDP's failure to endorse the bill made its fate uncertain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]