Japan Extends COVID-19 Emergency until June 20

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday extended its COVID-19 state of emergency for nine prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, for about three extra weeks until June 20.

The seven other prefectures are Hokkaido, Aichi, Kyoto, Hyogo, Okayama, Hiroshima and Fukuoka.

The country's third COVID-19 emergency, initially issued on April 25 for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, was scheduled to expire on Monday. It was extended for the second time in the four prefectures.

Beside the nine prefectures, Okinawa is also under the state of emergency, already set to expire on June 20.

Closure requests for restaurants and bars that provide alcoholic drinks or offer karaoke service will remain in place under the extended emergency.

