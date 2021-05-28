Tokyo, Osaka to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions on Large Facilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan and Osaka prefectural governments said Friday they will ease COVID-19 restrictions on large-scale facilities following a decision by the central government to extend its state of emergency over the pandemic beyond Monday until June 20.

The Tokyo metropolitan government will allow cultural facilities such as cinemas and museums to operate until 9 p.m. with restrictions including 50 pct capacity, starting Tuesday.

Restaurants and bars in Tokyo and Osaka will continue to be requested not to serve alcoholic drinks. If they do not serve alcohol, they are allowed to operate by 8 p.m.

Tokyo and Osaka will relax closure requests to large-scale commercial facilities to allow them to operate on weekdays until 8 p.m.

Osaka will ease its closure request to cinemas to allow them to open on weekdays until 9 p.m. with limited capacity.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]