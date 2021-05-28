Japan Confirms 3,708 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 3,708 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decrease of 1,538 from a week before.

The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by four from the previous day to 1,375. There were 95 new deaths.

Tokyo reported 614 new cases, down by 35 from a week before.

The capital's seven-day average of new cases dropped 14 pct to 580. It had 70 patients with severe symptoms, up by one from the previous day.

Okinawa Prefecture confirmed a record high of 313 new cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]