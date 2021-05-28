Tokyo Reports 614 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 614 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the Japanese capital on Friday, down 35 from a week before.

The daily count of new cases hit a record high in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, at 313.

The nationwide number of ongoing severe coronavirus cases went up by four from the previous day to 1,375, according to the health ministry.

