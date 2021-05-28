Japan to OK Use of Pfizer Vaccine for Children Aged 12, Older

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday agreed to approve the use of a novel coronavirus vaccine developed by major U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. for children aged 12 and older.

The specialist subcommittee of the ministry's Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council agreed to lower the age cap from current 16 to 12.

The change is expected to become final as early as Monday.

After discussion at another ministry advisory committee, vaccinations of children aged between 12 and 15 using the Pfizer vaccine will be available at public expense.

According to the health ministry, clinical trials held overseas by Pfizer found that there was no problem in efficacy and safety when administering vaccine doses to children aged between 12 and 15 in the same way used for adults.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]