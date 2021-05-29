G-7 to Work for Correcting Unfair Trade Policies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from the Group of Seven major industrial countries and the European Union have agreed to work together for correcting unfair trade policies and practices.

The agreement was reached in the second-day session of an online meeting among the ministers.

In order to revive the global economy, which has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, they will aim to rectify protectionist moves, such as attempting to excessively secure medical products to prioritize domestic needs and providing massive amounts of subsidies to domestic industries.

From Japan, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama attended the online meeting.

Japan is ready to constructively engage in the international efforts to distribute coronavirus vaccines around the world, including developing nations, Motegi said.

