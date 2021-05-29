Suga Eager for Tokyo Games with Live Domestic Spectators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has shown his eagerness to hold this summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in front of domestic live spectators.

At a press conference Friday, Suga pointed out that professional baseball games and soccer matches are played in Japan with a certain number of fans allowed in the stadiums while measures are taken to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.

"It would be possible" to take such an approach for the Olympics and Paralympics, he noted, saying at the same time that protecting the lives and health of Japanese citizens is a priority.

Japan has given up on accepting spectators from abroad for the events. The Summer Olympics and Paralympics, originally scheduled for 2020, were postponed to this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other than athletes, a total of about 78,000 people related to the Tokyo Games are currently expected to visit Japan during the events--59,000 for the Olympics and 19,000 for the Paralympics. Stressing that the total number is down sharply from the initially planned level of some 180,000, Suga said "we will call for the figure to be reduced further" as an infection prevention step.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]