Suga Visits Meiji-Era Railway Ruins in Tokyo

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday visited the ruins of structures in Tokyo of a railway system that opened in the early part of the country's Meiji era (1868-1912).

The "Takanawa Chikutei" ruins, in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward, were discovered in 2019, during redevelopment work including the construction of Takanawa Gateway Station, which opened in March 2020 as the first station on the Yamanote Line of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East.

Suga toured around a bridge, a site where there was Japan's first railway signal system and other areas of the ruins. During the visit, the prime minister received explanations from JR East President Yuji Fukasawa and others.

"I was moved, learning that Meiji era engineers had great skills," Suga told reporters after the inspection. He was accompanied by Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Koichi Hagiuda.

The Takanawa Chikutei is believed to have high historical value, with the government's Council for Cultural Affairs saying that the ruins deserve to be designated as a national historical site. JR East plans to preserve some of the ruins at the site where they were discovered.

