Japan Governors Seek Enhanced Measures against Indian Variant

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Prefectural governors in Japan on Saturday urged the national government to enhance countermeasures against mutated strains of the novel coronavirus, including a variant from India, and to provide support to ensure smooth vaccinations.

At a videoconference, the National Governors' Association called on the state to take thorough measures to reduce the number of new infection cases to a level that would not cause new cases to rise again easily.

"We're still in a situation that doesn't warrant optimism, with the number of severely ill coronavirus patients and hospital bed occupancy rates remaining high," the association said, demanding that the central government clarify the targets and subjects of its countermeasures.

Especially, the association proposed that the national government strongly call on people to avoid travel to areas where infections are surging as much as possible, as well as take effective measures, such as covering travel cancellation fees entirely.

To contain the Indian variant, which is believed to be even more contagious than the currently dominant British variant, the central government should strengthen border control and help local governments improve their testing capacities, the association said.

