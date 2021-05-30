Vaccination Bookings Show Mysterious Gap between Osaka, Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Osaka, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Bookings for novel coronavirus vaccinations at Self-Defense Forces-run large venues set up in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and Tokyo have shown a mysterious gap, with appointment slots filled much faster at the former than at the latter.

While a senior Defense Ministry official is unsure about the disparity, some point to a unique temperament of people of Osaka. Inoculations at the SDF-managed venues target elderly people.

The scope of people eligible to book vaccinations at the venues is being expanded in stages. On May 17, reservations started for 24,500 doses at the Osaka venue, for residents of the city of Osaka, the capital of the prefecture, and for 49,000 shots at the Tokyo venue, for people from the Japanese capital's 23 special wards.

The Osaka slots were fully booked in less than 30 minutes after the start of reservations. In contrast, the Tokyo slots were filled on the night of May 18, or a day and a half after the start, although the number of doses available at the Tokyo venue was twice as large as that at the Osaka venue.

Last Monday, reservations began also for elderly residents from across Osaka Prefecture and those from all areas in Tokyo. Osaka's 35,000 slots were filled soon again, in only about 30 minutes, but about 18,000 of the Tokyo venue's 70,000 slots were still available as of 3 p.m. Thursday (6 a.m. GMT).

