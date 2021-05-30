FOCUS: Showdown Seen Intensifying as End of Japan Diet Session Nears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--A showdown between the ruling and opposition camps is expected to intensify toward the end of the current regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on June 16.

Novel coronavirus countermeasures of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government will likely remain the biggest issue in the rest of the Diet session.

The ruling coalition, led by Suga's Liberal Democratic Party, is poised to accelerate efforts to enact pending important bills while setting its eyes on the July 4 Tokyo metropolitan assembly election and the next general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, which must be held by this autumn.

With the June 9 parliamentary debate between Suga, also LDP chief, and leaders of opposition parties being among the most important political events in the near future, the opposition camp is expected to consider the possibility of submitting a no-confidence motion against the Suga cabinet to the Diet, informed sources said.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other opposition parties are calling on the government to compile a supplementary budget for fiscal 2021 for financing measures against the novel coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]