Japan Newly Finds 3,595 People with Coronavirus

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 3,595 people infected with the novel coronavirus on Saturday, with the daily count standing below 4,000 for the second straight day.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill coronavirus patients around the country rose by eight from Friday to 1,383. Ninety-one new fatalities linked to the virus were reported, including 31 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 539 new infection cases on Saturday, down by 63 from a week before.

Tokyo's seven-day average of new cases stood at 571 as of the day, down 12.2 pct from a week before. The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 78.

New infection cases came to 335 in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, hitting a record daily high for the second consecutive day. Osaka saw 216 new cases, logging a figure under 300 for two days in a row.

