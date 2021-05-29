Tokyo Newly Finds 539 People with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 539 people infected with the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The daily count of new infection cases in the Japanese capital was down by 63 from a week before.

Tokyo's seven-day average of newly confirmed cases stood at 571 as of Saturday, down 12.2 pct from a week before. The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 78.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients around the country rose by eight from Friday to 1,383.

