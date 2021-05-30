Crew Member of Sunken Japan Freighter Confirmed Dead

Newsfrom Japan

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., May 30 (Jiji Press)--One of the three missing crew members of a Japanese cargo ship that sank on Thursday after colliding with a foreign ship was confirmed dead on Sunday.

Takahiro Kamihata, 22, second engineer of the Byakko, was found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest by a special rescue team of the Japan Coast Guard in the steering room of the ship around 8:45 a.m. Sunday (11:45 p.m. Saturday GMT), according to the Imabari Coast Guard Office in the city of Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, western Japan.

Kamihata, from the city of Makurazaki, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was later pronounced dead.

The cargo ship was found on the seabed at a depth of about 60 meters, the office said.

The accident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Thursday. The 11,454-ton Byakko sank after colliding with the 2,696-ton Ulsan Pioneer chemical ship, registered in the Marshall Islands, when it was sailing in waters off Imabari.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]